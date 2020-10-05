WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Brand New Trailer for ‘Free Guy’
Right the the world needs a good guy
The new movie trailer for the comedy, Free Guy is out, but before that happened Ryan Reynolds and the cast tried their best to get us excited for it!
In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a video game character trying to make the best of his existence while things are going bad all around him. It’s almost like the year 2020.
The movie was previously moved from its scheduled summertime release of July 3, to December 11 instead.