Listen Live

WATCH: The Ellen Show Has a Hilarious New Intro

Featuring a song about staying home each day by Pink

By Darryl on the Drive

Ellen DeGeneres has been recording her show from home with a reduced TV Crew of only 4 people.

The Ellen Show has been producing 5 new episodes a week, always from the same room in her home. A large room with massive windows showing a beautiful view of her gardens.

Among all of the uncertainty of how long this will last, The Ellen Show has a new intro with a modified version of Pink’s song, “Today’s the Day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My show is a little different, so I thought I should record a new intro video.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

Related posts

Disney Themed Monopoly

Dairy Queen’s New Summer Blizzard Flavours Have Arrived

Grow with Barrie Urban Gardeners