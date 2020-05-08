WATCH: The Ellen Show Has a Hilarious New Intro
Featuring a song about staying home each day by Pink
Ellen DeGeneres has been recording her show from home with a reduced TV Crew of only 4 people.
The Ellen Show has been producing 5 new episodes a week, always from the same room in her home. A large room with massive windows showing a beautiful view of her gardens.
Among all of the uncertainty of how long this will last, The Ellen Show has a new intro with a modified version of Pink’s song, “Today’s the Day.”
My show is a little different, so I thought I should record a new intro video.