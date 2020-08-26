Wet Nose Wednesday: Freddie!

It’s every animal lovers favourite day of the week… Wet Nose Wednesday!

Let’s see who you could be taking home!

This week we’re meeting sweet, cuddly, and loving, Freddie.

Check him out below:

If you’re interested in Freddie home, or any other animals, head to the OSCPA’s website!

You can also send them an email: barrie@ontariospca.ca

You’ll then have to fill out a survey and eventually have a ZOOM meeting! Then you can adopt the sweet guy.

Here’s a list of adoption fees:

Cat/Kitten: $175

Dog/Puppy: $450

Rabbit: Prices vary

Rodent: Prices vary

Guinea Pigs: $20

Bird: Prices vary

They’re also running various fundraisers to make sure the OSCPA keeps running! You can find all the info on their website.

Check out their socials as well! Facebook here! Instagram here!