What Mom’s Do When The Kids Go Back To School!
Mom fun starts Now!
It’s been a fun summer, sure! But, it’s also been a long summer. While some mom’s are sad to see summer end, there are others (like Charlie) who embrace the routine and freedom!
It’s 9am, and the house is empty and according to a survey, these are the things that moms will be doing!
Take a shower!
Enjoy a coffee in silence
Read a book
Watch TV
Take a nap
Eat whatever they want
Shop alone
Go for a drive
Laundry- Because somethings- never change!