What Mom’s Do When The Kids Go Back To School!

It’s been a fun summer, sure! But, it’s also been a long summer. While some mom’s are sad to see summer end, there are others (like Charlie) who embrace the routine and freedom!

It’s 9am, and the house is empty and according to a survey, these are the things that moms will be doing!

Take a shower!

Enjoy a coffee in silence

Read a book

Watch TV

Take a nap

Eat whatever they want

Shop alone

Go for a drive

Laundry- Because somethings- never change!



