What The Hell Is A VSCO Girl!

As if young tween and teen girls are going to give their mothers any credit for this new trend and lifestyle!

Being a VSCO girl has a lot to do with what you wear. It includes Big T shirts, Scrunchies, Birkenstocks or crocs, and shell necklaces. You also gotta sport Pura Vida bracelets, Fjallraven Kanken backpacks and have at least one pair of Vans in your closet and own a Hydroflask!

It’s pretty much a fashion trend, that us mom’s started in the 90’s…

BUT, it’s not just about the look to be a VSCO girl, it’s about lifestyle also. They want to save the turtles, use metal straws while creating their own slang by voicing “Sksksksk” which is code for “OMG.”

If you want to get into it with you girls, perhaps its worth a conversation on where the slang came from…According to scarymommy.com– the slang actually was co-opted from Black and LBGTQ communities.

If you’re still confused, check out this video!