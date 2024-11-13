What's Trending but Just Not Your Thing?

Let’s face it: we can't jump on every single trend that blows up on social media or becomes the talk of the town. And you know what?

That’s perfectly okay. Realizing something is everywhere and choosing to say, “Yeah, it’s a NO from me, dawg,” is more relatable than you’d think.

So, when someone on the internet asked, “What’s popular right now that you have zero interest in?” the replies were as hilarious as they were eye-opening. Here’s a roundup of the most popular answers:

Released: The Trends That Came and Went So Fast, You Can Hardly Call Them Trends

1. Reboots and Remakes Galore

Is it just us, or does Hollywood seem stuck on a loop? Every few months, a beloved classic gets a shiny new version. For many, it’s time to say, “Thanks, but I’ll stick with the original.”

2. The Rise of A.I. and Influencers

Whether it’s A.I.-generated content, influencers who rely on it, or just influencer culture in general—plenty of people are over it. The hype around technology and online personalities just doesn’t resonate with everyone.

3. Sports Betting and Streamer Culture

Sports betting apps and the constant buzz around Twitch streamers? Hard pass for a lot of folks. While these are massive industries right now, they’re just not on everyone’s radar.

4. Stanley Cups (Not the Hockey Kind)

Nope, not talking about the NHL championship. It’s those trendy, oversized drinking tumblers that seem to be in the hands of half the internet. For some, it’s just an expensive way to hold water.

5. Beauty Trends: Fillers and Botox

The pursuit of a perfectly plump pout or wrinkle-free forehead isn’t for everyone. The rise of fillers, Botox, and plastic surgery has become too mainstream for some people’s liking.

6. YouTubers and Broccoli Haircuts

From the non-stop vlogging to the latest viral haircut trend (yes, the one that looks like you stuck broccoli on your head), many can’t help but think, “I’ll pass.”

7. The Cybertruck Obsession

Elon Musk’s futuristic truck has its fair share of admirers and skeptics. For those in the latter camp, the Cybertruck is more of a meme than a marvel.

8. Pickleball Takes Over

While it’s gained fans across all age groups, the sport doesn’t appeal to everyone. For some, it’s just a backyard game gone too far.

9. Vaping and Politics as a Personality

The trend of vaping and the never-ending stream of people whose whole identity revolves around politics—especially after an election year—are trends some people wish would fade out.

10. The Celebrity Craze: Brands and Podcasts

From skincare lines to tell-all podcasts, celebrities have been cashing in on their status. But not everyone’s on board. Some folks are just over the oversaturation of celebrity everything.

11. Fantasy Football, Kombucha, and Ozempic

Whether it’s strategizing for a fantasy league, sipping on that tangy kombucha, or discussing the buzz around weight loss drug Ozempic, these popular topics aren’t sparking interest for everyone.

12. Adult Colouring Books and Odd Trends

Finally, the trend that takes relaxation to a colourful place—adult colouring books. And as for the person who said, “Pouring beer down my pants”... we don’t know what’s going on there, but we’ll trust you when you say, “No thanks.”