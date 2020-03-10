Wheel of Fortune And Jeopardy Will Be Taped Without A Studio Audience!

This is the latest response from the entertainment world to the COVID-19 situation. Sources say that the call was made to protect Alex Trebek who does have a compromised immune system. “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, who is 79 is battling pancreatic cancer.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, who is 73, underwent emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage in November.

Also the fact that the majority of the studio audiences for both shows are people over 60 year’s old.

Movie premieres, concerts and high profile events like the South by Southwest festival have all been canceled in recent weeks in response to the growing number of cases worldwide.