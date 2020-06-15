Wifi & The Waterfront: A Perfect FREE COMBO!

WIFI: you can’t life without it in 2020. Thankfully the City of Barrie knows this and last fall, the city unveiled a plan to install WiFi on the waterfront!

Almost a year later we’re now getting it installed. The city will be setting it up in the downtown core, from Dunlop between Mulcaster and Toronto street.

You’ll obviously need to agree to terms, but the city has FIRMLY stated that no personal information will be gather on the users.

The network will be collecting data on foot traffic and also HIGH volume areas.

Works out that Phase 2 is rolling out, that we get FREE WIFI! YAHOO!