Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Tease ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

While promoting their new movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams opened teased the possibility of teaming up again on a sequel to the 2005 film.

“Wedding Crashers 2, yeah. I think we can just say it’s being written,” Ferrell told E! News.

Although Ferrell only had a small role in the blockbuster rom-com, McAdams said she would be interested in rejoining her co-stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in a new installment.

Ferrell joked that divorce could be the plot of the second movie, but no actual details were given.

“Wedding Crashers” earned over $285 million at the global box office. In addition to McAdams, Ferrell, Willson, and Vaughn, the comedy featured Bradley Cooper, Isla Fisher and Christopher Walken.

Ferrell and Adams’ Netflix film, which was also directed by “Wedding Crashers” director David Dobkin, starts streaming on June 26.