Will the ‘Drive-In’ Movie Experience Make a Comeback in 2020?
It could be the best option to maintaining physical distancing
The Sunset-Barrie Drive-In is currently closed until further notice.
This Summer I think we could see a major resurgence with Drive-In Movie Theatre popularity. Even with Hollywood movie productions at a standstill delaying any and all big releases, the Drive-In could feature classic favourites instead.
In B.C. there are locations preparing to meet all expectations for physical distancing:
- Vehicles will only be permitted to use every other parking spot
- Screens will only feature 1 movie instead of the typical 2 to minimize traffic
- Concession orders will be made from a checklist
- Concessions will deliver hot dogs, treats and popcorn to vehicles
- Cash-free tap payment
- Sanitizing stations
Once we’re able to slowly re-open businesses safely we’ll see what awaits us but the Sunset-Barrie Drive-In might be this summer’s primary safe entertainment option.