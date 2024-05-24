‘Yellowstone’ Finally Begins Filming Again

Yellowstone fans, you’ll be happy to know the popular series is filming the second half of season 5.

The news was leaked via a social media post from series star Forrie J. Smith. “Hey y’all, you know I’m back in Montana, finishing up Yellowstone here,” said Forrie in an Instagram video. “I’m blessed with that.”

Unfortunately, Smith didn’t give other details on season 5, which has been in limbo since news of scheduling conflicts with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, surfaced.

The show is once again shooting in Montana in the second half of its fifth season. The first half, which consisted of eight episodes, originally aired between November 2022 and January 2023. The second and final installment, which will consist of six episodes, is slated to debut on Paramount Network in November.

There are also rumours of a spin-off with Rip….