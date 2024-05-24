Listen Live

‘Yellowstone’ Finally Begins Filming Again

It will still be awhile before we see the show!

By Dirt/Divas

Yellowstone fans, you’ll be happy to know the popular series is filming the second half of season 5. 

The news was leaked via a social media post from series star Forrie J. Smith.  “Hey y’all, you know I’m back in Montana, finishing up Yellowstone here,” said Forrie in an Instagram video. “I’m blessed with that.”  

Pierce Brosnan Cited for Walking In Restricted areas at Yellowstone Park

Unfortunately, Smith didn’t give other details on season 5, which has been in limbo since news of scheduling conflicts with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, surfaced.

The show is once again shooting in Montana in the second half of its fifth season. The first half, which consisted of eight episodes, originally aired between November 2022 and January 2023. The second and final installment, which will consist of six episodes, is slated to debut on Paramount Network in November.

There are also rumours of a spin-off with Rip….

Related posts

Lauryn Hill Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List

Nashville Council Rejects Proposed Sign for Morgan Wallen’s New Bar

LAPD And Federal Authorities Investigating Source of Ketamine That Led to Matthew Perry’s Death