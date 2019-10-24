Yes! Parents Do Steal Their Kids Halloween Candy, And Other Fun Facts!
THREE QUARTERS OF PARENTS STEAL THEIR KIDS’ HALLOWEEN CANDY
According to a new survey, three quarters of parents steal at least a little bit of the candy their kids get trick-or-treating. And some take even more.
1. About three out of five parents take at least 10% of the candy.
2. One in four parents take at least 25% of the candy.
3. And one in eight parents take at least HALF their kids’ candy.
The survey also found that 72% of people have re-worn a Halloween costume from a previous year, either to save money, or because they loved it so much.
Halloween Fun Facts:
- $8.8 billion in projected Halloween spending in 2019.
- $3.2 billion in Halloween costume spending in 2019.
- $2.6 billion in Halloween candy spending in 2019.
- 36% of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-or-treat alone.
- 72% of parents who admit to stealing candy from their kids.
- $300+ million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.