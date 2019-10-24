Yes! Parents Do Steal Their Kids Halloween Candy, And Other Fun Facts!

According to a new survey, three quarters of parents steal at least a little bit of the candy their kids get trick-or-treating. And some take even more.

1. About three out of five parents take at least 10% of the candy.

2. One in four parents take at least 25% of the candy.

3. And one in eight parents take at least HALF their kids’ candy.

The survey also found that 72% of people have re-worn a Halloween costume from a previous year, either to save money, or because they loved it so much.

Halloween Fun Facts: