You Can Buy Your Kid A Toy Vacuum That Actually Works!

Kids are messy… We’re constantly cleaning up after them! And most little kids like to mimic their parents actions, so why not teach them to clean up early! There’s now a replica Henry vacuum made just for kids!

According to the description, “Casdons’ Little Henry Vacuum is a direct replica of the real thing. Now your children can join in house-cleaning fun.”

Congratulations! You can now manipulate your kids into thinking that cleaning is fun! The Henry vacuum is for kids aged three and up and isn’t heavy so its easy for kids to drag around! You can buy this on Amazon!