A Game Of Thrones Album Is On The Way!

For Millions the next six weeks will be all about the Throne! This Sunday starts the end of what is arguably the best show in TV history!

And now between episodes, you can enjoy music inspired by Game of Thrones!

For The Throne will feature brand new music from some big named artists. HBO has partnered with Columbia records featuring artists like Ellie Goulding, Mumford & Sons, Travis Scott, Maren Morris and more!

Rally the realm.

Music is coming April 26. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PcLPW45uZH — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 9, 2019

All are creatively driven by the work of Game Of Thrones with the collection available in 11 different vinyl styles, including 9 house crest editions. For The Throne is out April 26th!

You can pre order!