The David Busby Centre 50/50 Draw!

The David Busy Centre is holding a 50/50 draw throughout the month of April with the hopes of selling 100,000 tickets.

Proceeds donated will go towards the cost of renovating, operating and maintenance of the Busby Centre!

For tickets you can contact the centre at 705-828-3477 or 5050DRAW@BUSBYCENTRE.CA

Busby staff will be out at different locations all month! (List of locations below)

Locations & Dates

Joe’s No Frills-Wellington St. every Thursday in April from 1pm-6pm

400 Flea Market every Saturday & Sunday in April from 9am-5pm

Georgian Mall Sunday April 28th from 11am-5pm

Here’s more info