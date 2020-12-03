Listen Live

YOU CAN WIN $5,000 THANKS TO YOUR STRANGE OR DISGUSTING COOKIE RECIPE

Yummy?

The people behind Reynolds Wrap are holding a contest right now where you can submit your original cookie recipe that uses an “unexpected or wacky ingredient.”

 

And if your recipe gets picked, you’ll get $5,000.  Your odd recipe could be featured on the brand’s 21-day Cookie Countdown to 2021. It’s a sweet job in a tough year!

 

From now through December 8, interested applicants need to submit an original cookie recipe that uses an unexpected or wacky ingredient to careers@ReynoldsSweetGig.com

 

The weirdest Cookie recipes!

Seaweed cookies
Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berry cookies
Chocolate Chip and bacon cookies
Compost cookies, made from whatever is left in the kitchen!

