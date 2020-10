Best friends and superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up for charity.

The guys have a new campaign on omaze.com where the winning bidder will be flown to LA and put up in a hotel before dining out with Matt and Ben.

The minimum bid is $10 and you have until December 16th to do so.

All proceeds will be split between Affleck’s The Eastern Congo Initiative and Damon’s charity Water.org.