You Could Win $10,000 If Your Baby Is Born The Same Day As Meghan Markle’s!

Pure Leaf Tea is giving away $10,000 to an American baby born on the same day as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, and that money will go straight to your kid’s education fund, according to TODAY…

Good news is that you won’t have to name your baby after the tea or the royals unlikely KFC! Remember, You had to name your kid colonel for your chance at $11,000?

The first 10 babies born the same day as the Royal baby and entered online, will get a family portrait like the royals will have done!

A photographer and a support team will fly to each of the 10 winners to shoot in a location of their choosing where they’ll get the royal treatment, including accessories for their new little crowned jewel. During these photo shoots, one of the ten families will be awarded the $10,000 prize!

The contest will allow you to enter within 7 days of baby’s birth before they draw their winners giving new moms time to rest up and heel up!

The little Royal baby is expected late April or early May!