Your Dog’s Personality Changes Over Time And They Become More Like You!

If you’re currently a couch potato and are thinking about getting a dog to help you become more active- think again. Because over time, you and fido will be one with that couch…

A new study out of Michigan State University found that dogs’ personalities CHANGE over time. And in a lot of cases, they actually take on some of the big personality traits from their humans.

The researchers found that people who are outgoing had dogs that were more active and excitable. And people who are unhappy had dogs that were more fearful and harder to train. People who are agreeable had dogs that were less aggressive.

More