Ariana Granda Has A Message For Fans Who Are Planning On Going To Her Concert!

Ariana Grande says if you’re headed to one of her up-coming concerts the bags you bring better be clear. Ariana is even taking to social media to tell fans to buy transparent fanny packs. Ariana explains in her post that security is going to be very tight and super strict. Security has been tightened in the wake of a deadly bombing outside Grande’s concert in Manchester in May 2017.

Grande’s tour stops in Montreal on April 1, Toronto on April 3 and June 26, Edmonton on April 25, and Vancouver on April 27.