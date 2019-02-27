Ariana Granda Has A Message For Fans Who Are Planning On Going To Her Concert!
Find a clear Bag!
Ariana Grande says if you’re headed to one of her up-coming concerts the bags you bring better be clear. Ariana is even taking to social media to tell fans to buy transparent fanny packs. Ariana explains in her post that security is going to be very tight and super strict. Security has been tightened in the wake of a deadly bombing outside Grande’s concert in Manchester in May 2017.
Grande’s tour stops in Montreal on April 1, Toronto on April 3 and June 26, Edmonton on April 25, and Vancouver on April 27.
dear sweetener / thank u next tour audience friends, 🌫✉️ we’re sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict. they’re super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don’t ignore it! my team n i appreciate it very much! p.s. any clear bags within a certain size (all info will be in the ✉️) are totally fine to bring if you already have your own, i just wanted to make sure you saw these and knew about all this ahead of time so everything can go as smoothly and safely as possible. love you. thank you!