$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 27th

1) A thermometer is a device used to measure WHAT?

(Temperature)

2) In what country would you find the cities Glasgow and Edinburgh?

(Scotland)

3) NAME the 80s TV show that David Hasselhoff starred in, that he says might get a reboot.

(Knight Rider)

4) There were 13 pizzas in total at the pizzeria. One customer bought 3 pizzas, and another bought 2 pizzas. How many pizzas are left?

(8)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Birds evolved from dinosaurs.

(True)

6) Which exhibition basketball team just announced they are coming to Barrie April 3rd at the BMC?

(Harlem Globetrotters)

7) How many strings does a violin have?

(4)

8) NAME the Jackson family singer who just announced a Las Vegas residency?

(Janet Jackson)

9) The Toronto Maple Leafs are at home tomorrow playing the Oilers. Which province are the Oilers from?

(Alberta)

10) The latest movie in the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ series is out in theatres. Which number in the series is it?

(3)