Listen Live

Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman!

Currently Zoe Kravitz (Lenny Kravitz) daughter can be seen in “Big Little Lies” but will soon have a new gig!

By Dirt/Divas

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman. Pre-production is expected to start this summer. No date has been released, although some insiders say expect the movie out in June of 2021.

 

Kravitz is coming off her second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which aired its finale in July. She also has the Hulu series “High Fidelity” coming out later this year.

 

Photo via Twitter!

Related posts

Olivia Newton-John To Sell Tight Leather Outfit She Wore In Grease!

Disney Plus Just Released A Three-Hour Trailer!

Taylor Swifts Banner In LA Will Be Covered For NHL Games…