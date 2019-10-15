Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman!

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman. Pre-production is expected to start this summer. No date has been released, although some insiders say expect the movie out in June of 2021.

Kravitz is coming off her second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which aired its finale in July. She also has the Hulu series “High Fidelity” coming out later this year.

Holy smokes Batman! #ZoeKravitz has been cast opposite Robert Pattinson in #TheBatman! How do you feel about this casting choice? Sound off below! pic.twitter.com/pvCwKLeRJk — Geek Bomb (@GeekBomb) October 14, 2019

Photo via Twitter!