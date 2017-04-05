Listen Live

Barrie Firm Expands; With Plans To Expand Further

Mayor says "This is how good jobs are created in Barrie"

Talk about a success story. Linear Transfer Automation in Barrie, which builds custom design equipment for manufacturers across North America, has opened its new manufacturing and research and development plant on Rawson Avenue. The company had five employees in 2009. It now boasts nearly 100. The plant has grown from 7,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet and there are plans to expand the business further. Mayor Jeff Lehman, on his Facebook page, notes,”In addition to co-op and recruiting through Georgian College, their supply chains are mostly Barrie. Walking through their plant, it was great to see parts from Advanced Motion controls and an overhead crane from Canadian Crane – both Barrie companies as well. Their success creates jobs in advanced manufacturing both in their company and their suppliers. This is how good jobs are created in Barrie.”

photos: Mayor Jeff Lehman via Facebook

