5 Animals Missing After Pet Store Robbery In Barrie

Police are hoping the public can help find a man who robbed a pet store in Barrie, and the animals he took with him. Surveillance video shows the man breaking into Doogans Pet Emporium at Kozlov Mall Sunday night around 3:20, and making off with a puppy and four kittens. Officers say the animals are not fully up to date on vaccinations and are still in a fragile state. The puppy is described as a red haired nine week old cockapoo, and the kittens are four weeks old and mixed colors. Anyone with any information is asked to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.