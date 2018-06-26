City Of Orillia Chooses New Corporate Logo

The City of Orillia has adopted a new logo featuring a vibrant sun and water representing the two lakes the city sits on.

Mayor Steve Clarke says it captures the essence of what it means to live, work and play in the sunshine city, “Orillia is in the midst of some significant transformations and new opportunities, while still being committed to preserving the heritage and character that makes us unique; this new logo marries the two perfectly. I am excited for everyone to see our new look throughout the community and beyond our borders.”

REPLACES LOGO THAT HAS BEEN IN PLACE SINCE 1994

Extensive public consultation and research identified a number of key “Orillia elements” from stakeholders and the community. The elements of water, sunshine, Mariposa, innovation, culture, festivals, events, the arts, nature, recreation, heritage, history, location and lifestyle, informed the design process which engaged graphic designers from Orillia and the surrounding region to develop a new visual identity. The logo adopted by Council received the widest acceptance during internal and external focus group testing.

“Updating the City’s visual identity is an important step in better positioning Orillia as a great place to live and do business,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “The new logo provides Orillia with a consistent, professional corporate identity that will be implemented strategically over time to ensure maximum visibility, while also being fiscally responsible.”