A $10,000 pizza bikini for #NationalBikiniDay

July 5th is National Bikini Day and to celebrate the occasion, Villa Italian Kitchen has put together the cheesiest promotion. For the small fee of $10,000, the New Jersey-based company will set you up with a fitting for one of their custom-made pizza-kinis.

The swimwear is made from real pizza and can be customized with a selection of different toppings. Orders for the swimwear can be placed starting tomorrow via the company’s Facebook page.



Image courtesy of Villa Italian Kitchen.