A $10,000 pizza bikini for #NationalBikiniDay
Can you go in the water with that?
July 5th is National Bikini Day and to celebrate the occasion, Villa Italian Kitchen has put together the cheesiest promotion. For the small fee of $10,000, the New Jersey-based company will set you up with a fitting for one of their custom-made pizza-kinis.
The swimwear is made from real pizza and can be customized with a selection of different toppings. Orders for the swimwear can be placed starting tomorrow via the company’s Facebook page.
Image courtesy of Villa Italian Kitchen.