A New Trailer For Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Has Arrived

Disney’s Christopher Robin will hit theaters on August 3rd, and we’ve now got our first look at the film.

The movie finds Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore et al partaking on their greatest adventure yet – helping a grown up Christopher Robin when he needs them most. Ewan MacGregor plays the adult Christopher Robin, stuck in a job that takes him away from his family. So Pooh & friends leave the 100 acre wood to help Robin through his mid-life crisis.

It’s all so freaking adorable, we can’t even stand it. Watch the trailer below:

Image courtesy of Disney