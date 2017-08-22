Activities for a Rainy Day

So, it’s a rainy day and you’re children are itching for something to do. If it’s warm enough, I say, let them play in the rain!

But, it you’d like to stay dry, here are some crafts and activities to do on a rainy day!

Magic Mud

This is made from two ingredients: water and cornstarch. It’s a solid and a liquid. When I was in school, I used to come home and make magic mud to play with on a rainy afternoon. If it starts to dry out, just add more water!

Easy Clay

Unlike the Magic Mud, which you ‘green bin’ when you’re done, you can make this easy clay and make figurines, ornaments and more!

3 ingredients:

1/2 Cup Corn Starch

1 Cup Baking Soda

3/4 Cup Water

Click Here for instructions.

Out of the House Indoor Play

If you don’t feel like dealing with the mess of having the kids inside all day, head out for indoor play. You could go to an art studio, like Creative Cafe in Barrie. You paint pottery, pain canvases, sculpt clay and more! Click Here to see some more art studios in Simcoe Country.

Or, you can take the kids to an indoor play place!

Indoor playgrounds offer a huge area for kids to run, play and explore. Some playgrounds I’ve been to even have carnival type games where you win tickets and redeem for small prizes. Most place will sell food as well, some making an effort to offer healthful snacks like hummus and carrots.

Stay In and … Clean!

Is it time for a purge? If your children are older and can handle getting rid of toys and clothes, a rainy day is just the day! It’ll feel so good to have a tidy room again. Beware, tackling a closet clean-out may take a more than day so prepare for that. But, like they say, there’s no time like the present to get things done.

Cuddle Up and Read!

Visit your local library! Check their schedule for circle time and other kid activities. Even if there is nothing special happening, picking out books and reading in their colourful kids’ section is always fun.

Or, stay at home and read some old books you’ve forgotten about. If your bookshelves are as packed as ours, you are sure to find something you haven’t read together in a while. You may also find some duds that are ready for recycling or donation.

Finally…

Just Let Them Play!

It’s OK for kids to get bored and figure out what to do to entertain themselves.

We’ll end off this post with some great advice from the one and only, Fred Penner!