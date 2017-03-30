Bank Prevents Innisfil Man From Being Taken By Overpayment Scam

A fella in Innisfil almost lost out to something called an overpayment Scam. He was selling a computer on Kijiji, and says he got a bank draft for $2800, with instructions to cash the draft and give the remaining money to the guy who was going to pick up the computer. The bank immediately recognized it as a forgery, the Innisfil man didn’t lose a cent. Police say a face to face transaction using cold hard cash is the best way to sell items on-line.