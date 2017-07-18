Listen Live

Barrie’s Rental Market Heats Up Some More

Rental rates climb more than 5 per cent in last month

Mayor Jeff Lehman says the data is incredible – an indication the city has both a red hot economy and an affordable housing crisis. The July Padmapper survey finds Barrie has become the third most expensive rental housing market in the country, behind Vancouver and Toronto. Rental rates in Barrie rose 5.2 per cent in the last month to an average $1210 for a one bedroom unit and just under $1400 for two bedrooms. Padmapper says part of the problem is people being priced out of the GTA, increasing demand in neighbouring communities. (Average prices in Toronto are $1,800 for one bedroom units and $2,430 for two bedrooms).

