Bizarre House For Sale Is One Giant Cat Paradise

More Cats Than You Can Count

A house for sale in Concho, Arizona, might make even the most obsessive cat lover feel a little squeamish.

Nearly every foot of this 2,500 Sq. Ft single family log home is covered custom cat-related wallpaper. For an easy $240,000 USD, this feline friendly paradise comes equipped with custom built hardwood kitchen cabinets, cat walkways and Medieval cat castle. Perfect for the cat-lover who has more pets than they can count, to roam free on the roughly 20 acres.

As the listing says, you better be a cat lover, “If not bring your sandblaster!” Take a look at the photos below, or see the listing for yourself.

