Careful Around Waterways

With the mild weather expected today and into Friday the Lake Simcoe Region and Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authorities advise caution around all area waterways. Up to 15 millimetres of rain is forecast starting today and continuing overnight through to Friday. Air temperatures are expected to remain above freezing with highs reaching 8 degrees. This system is predicted to taper off early Friday morning with the return of below freezing temperatures. Forecast rainfall amounts mixed with melting snow will result in higher than normal water levels and flows, and possible ice break-up in our rivers and streams, creating potentially hazardous conditions. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, unsafe ice and cold water temperature will create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies. Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses.