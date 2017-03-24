Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial to be Live Streamed Saturday

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are going to get an awesome public send-off on Saturday.

The memorial will be held at 1pm on March 25th (Saturday) in a 1,200 seat theater at the Forest Lawn Cemetery where they are buried.

James Blunt will unveil a tribute song he created for Carrie Fisher. The pair were friends and she was the godmother to his children. There will also be a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds dance school, and tons of costumes and memorabilia on display as well.

The event will be live streamed on Debbie’s website DebbieReynolds.com.

(cover photo via DebbieReynolds.com)