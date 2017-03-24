Listen Live

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial to be Live Streamed Saturday

It will be live streamed on Debbie's website

By Uncategorized

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are going to get an awesome public send-off on Saturday.

The memorial will be held at 1pm on March 25th (Saturday) in a 1,200 seat theater at the Forest Lawn Cemetery where they are buried.

James Blunt will unveil a tribute song he created for Carrie Fisher. The pair were friends and she was the godmother to his children. There will also be a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds dance school, and tons of costumes and memorabilia on display as well.

The event will be live streamed on Debbie’s website DebbieReynolds.com.

(cover photo via DebbieReynolds.com)

Related posts

Disney CEO Drops Huge Details Surrounding Upcoming Han Solo Movie And ‘The Last Jedi’

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Most Googled Questions about Themselves

Mirvish Productions Bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ To Toronto

WATCH: Elmo Get Fired!

Musicians React to Chuck Berry’s Death

WATCH: Adele Hilariously Hair Flips Like Beyonce

VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His INTENSE Work-Out Routine

WATCH: Josh Gad & Jimmy Fallon Perform ‘Tale As Old As Time’ As Chipmunks

Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down