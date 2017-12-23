Listen Live

Christmas Top 20!

Just a bunch of Christmas songs for you!

By Top 20

#20 Kelly Clarkson – Underneath the Tree

#19 Boney M – Mary’s Boy Child

#18 Carly Rae Jepsen – Let It Snow

#17 Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus is Coming to Town

#16 Bryan Adams – Christmas Time

#15 Madonna – Santa Baby

#14 Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmas Time

#13 Serena Ryder – Calling to Say

#12 Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland

#11 Justin Beiber – Mistletoe

#10 Nat King Cole – Christmas Song

#9 Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas

#8 John Lennon- Happy Christmas (Was is Over)

#7 Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

#6 Wham! – Last Christmas

#5 Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas

#4 Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock

#3 Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad

#2 Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

#1 Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas is You

Bonus songs: Gayla Peevey – I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
Bryan Adams – Run Rudolph Run

 

