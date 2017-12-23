Christmas Top 20!
Just a bunch of Christmas songs for you!
#20 Kelly Clarkson – Underneath the Tree
#19 Boney M – Mary’s Boy Child
#18 Carly Rae Jepsen – Let It Snow
#17 Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus is Coming to Town
#16 Bryan Adams – Christmas Time
#15 Madonna – Santa Baby
#14 Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmas Time
#13 Serena Ryder – Calling to Say
#12 Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland
#11 Justin Beiber – Mistletoe
#10 Nat King Cole – Christmas Song
#9 Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas
#8 John Lennon- Happy Christmas (Was is Over)
#7 Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
#6 Wham! – Last Christmas
#5 Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas
#4 Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock
#3 Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
#2 Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
#1 Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas is You
Bonus songs: Gayla Peevey – I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
Bryan Adams – Run Rudolph Run