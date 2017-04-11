Daisy Is On the Job At Hospice Simcoe

Hospice Simcoe has a new staff member they’d like you to meet. Her name is Daisy, and she’s certainly a friendly one. Daisy is a 2-year-old certified COPE service dog, a gentle and loving golden/labrador retriever cross that will be working at Hospice Simcoe Monday to Friday. She’ll spend time with residents and their visitors, serve as a companion for those attending support sessions, and generally be a shoulder to staff and volunteers. Daisy is the first service dog to take on full time duties at an Ontario Hospice facility.