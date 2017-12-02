December 2nd and 3rd, 2017

#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#19 Shawn Hook ft. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#18 Taylor Swift – Ready for It

#17 Lights – Giants

#16 Hedley – Better Days

#15 Kesha – Praying

#14 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

#13 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#11 Hedley – Love Again

#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#9 Charlie Puth – Attention

#8 Scott Helman – PDA

#7 Imagine Dragons – Thunder

#6 Ed Sheeran – Perfect

#5 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#4 Ria Mae – Bend

#3 Maroon 5 Ft. Sza – What Lovers Do

#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#1 Pink – What About Us

KOOL Cameo: Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Pink – Beautiful Trauma