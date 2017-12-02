December 2nd and 3rd, 2017
Has Portugal. The Man finally taken over the #1 spot or has Pink made it 8 weeks in a row?
#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#19 Shawn Hook ft. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#18 Taylor Swift – Ready for It
#17 Lights – Giants
#16 Hedley – Better Days
#15 Kesha – Praying
#14 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
#13 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#11 Hedley – Love Again
#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#9 Charlie Puth – Attention
#8 Scott Helman – PDA
#7 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
#6 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
#5 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#4 Ria Mae – Bend
#3 Maroon 5 Ft. Sza – What Lovers Do
#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#1 Pink – What About Us
KOOL Cameo: Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Pink – Beautiful Trauma