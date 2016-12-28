Listen Live

Drake and JLo Fuel Romance Rumours With Snuggly Instagram Photo

There is a 17 year age gap between the pair

By Kool Celebrities

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have added fuel to their romance-rumour fire.

On Tuesday the couple both posted the same intimate snapshot of them looking like a pair of lovebirds. The 46-year-old and her younger beau, 30, sparked rumors of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas All I Have shows.

They have made no official confirmation of their relationship, but they certainly look more than friendly in this snap.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

