Erin Andrews gets married!

Erin Andrews and former NHL star Jarret Stoll tied the knot on Saturday in Montana on Stoll’s 35th birthday.

The couple has been engaged since 2012 and has faced many obstacles in their relationship. Andrews battled cervical cancer last year and according to Andrews, Stoll was her biggest supported through her battle with cancer.

CC Image Courtesy of GCSC via Flickr