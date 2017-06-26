Erin Andrews gets married!
She married Jarret Stoll in Montana over the weekend.
Erin Andrews and former NHL star Jarret Stoll tied the knot on Saturday in Montana on Stoll’s 35th birthday.
Exclusive:
See all the photos from Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll’s romantic Montana wedding! https://t.co/1fWx5kY4BE
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 25, 2017
The couple has been engaged since 2012 and has faced many obstacles in their relationship. Andrews battled cervical cancer last year and according to Andrews, Stoll was her biggest supported through her battle with cancer.