February 17th and 18th, 2018

A KOOL Cameo in honour of the Family Day long weekend!

By Top 20

#20 Ice Age – Serena Ryder

#19 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#18 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#17 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#16 Bend – Ria Mae

#15 Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench

#14 What About Us – Pink

#13 Finesse – Bruno Mars

#12 Wolves – Selena Gomez Ft. Marshmello

#11 Better Days – Hedley

#10 PDA – Scott Helman

#9 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Ft. Sza

#8 Bad At Love – Halsey

#7 How Long – Charlie Puth

#6 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#5 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#4 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#3 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#2 Havana – Camila Cabello

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

KOOL Cameo: We Are Family – Sister Sledge

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Irreplaceable – Beyonce

