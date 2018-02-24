February 24th and 25th, 2018
After 8 week we have a new #1 song!
#20 One Foot – Walk The Moon
#19 Say Something – Justin Timberlake Ft. Chris Stapleton
#18 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
#17 Slow Hands – Niall Horan
#16 Ice Age – Serena Ryder
#15 Bend – Ria Mae
#14 What About Us – Pink
#13 Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench
#12 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Ft. Sza
#11 Finesse – Bruno Mars
#10 Wolves – Selena Gomez/Marshmello
#9 PDA – Scott Helman
#8 Bad At Love – Halsey
#7 How Long – Charlie Puth
#6 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons
#4 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#3 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal
#2 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
#1 Havana – Camila Cabello
KOOL Cameo: Ahead By A Century – Tragically Hip
Future KOOL Countdown Hit: No Roots – Alice Merton