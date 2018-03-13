Listen Live

Fine Handed Down After Worker Killed At Orillia-Area Job Site

Worker Pulled Into Icy Conveyer Belt That Lacked Proper Safety Devices

A Niagara Falls-based quarry company has been fined following the death of a worker at an Orillia job site. The Ministry of Labour says the worker was pulled into moving machinery at a quarry on Nichols Line in February of last year. The quarry’s owner pleaded guilty in Orillia court, after a judge heard a worker was killed while trying to clear ice off a conveyor lacking the proper interlocking safety device.

