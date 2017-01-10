Fire Leaves Wasaga Beach Couple Hurt, Homeless

An early morning fire on 62nd Street at Wasaga Beach left enough heat and smoke damage behind the residents will have to find somewhere else to live until repairs can be made. Fire Chief Mike McWilliam says a man and woman awoke to the smell of smoke and found a table on fire. They tried to put it out themselves with blankets but were unsuccessful. The woman escaped through the front door; the man, who had retreated to the bedroom, became trapped and was helped through a window by firefighters. Both were treated for burns; the man also treated for cuts and smoke inhalation. Cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Chief McWilliam says it is not considered suspicious.