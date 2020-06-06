First Trailer For ‘A Star Is Born’ Remake Released

Bradley Cooper is making his directorial debut with the upcoming “A Star Is Born Remake”, starring Lady Gaga. Cooper also stars in the film, playing washed up country music star Jackson Maine. Maine’s career is on the decline, until he discovers up and coming singer Aly (played by Gaga). Of course, the two fall in love…which complicates both of their careers.

The movie has been made 3 times before. First in 1937(starring Janet Gaynor and Frederic March), in 1954 ( with Judy Garland and James Mason), and most famously in 1976 (Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson).

Lady Gaga wrote a few songs for the movie’s soundtrack. All of the movie’s music was recorded live, at Lady Gaga’s insistence. Cooper and Gaga even crashed musical festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella to film live on stage in front of thousands.

A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5th.