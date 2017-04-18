Listen Live

Grandma who Doesn’t Return Balls Kicked into her Yard Could be Charged with Theft

She's fed up of her plants getting damaged by soccer balls

By Humor

73-year-old Penny Freeman is so frustrated with all the soccer balls being kicked into her garden and ruining her plants that she decided to keep them. She was visited by police who told her if she doesn’t return the balls, she could be charged with theft.

Penny says she started keeping the balls after the next door neighbour’s children stopped coming around to collect them because she wanted them to learn consequences. She says the balls have broken a bunch of her planters and ruined her garden that she’s worked hard to cultivate.

Her neighbour told the Telegraph that her 11-year-old and 6-year-old children were too scared to approach the woman because “she’s a bit rude”. So they phoned the police instead.

