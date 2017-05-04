Happy Days Cast Reunites For Erin Moran’s Memorial

Members of the cast of Happy Days reunited remember their friend and castmate Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham.

Moran died April 22from complications of cancer. She was 56.

Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard and Don Most attended the service for Moran and posed for a group photo above. Baio shared the pic via his Twitter page.

Baio played Moran’s love interest on the show, and they dated in a real life for a period of time. Henry Winkler, aka ‘The Fonz”, was not able to attend because he is filming his new HBO show.