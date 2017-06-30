Is Jay Z’s “4:44” the answer to Beyonce’s “Lemonade”?

Jay Z’s hotly anticipated 14th studio album was released today and the title track of the album, 4:44, addresses some of Beyonce’s cheating accusations from her “Lemonade” album.

I never wanted another woman to know

Something about me that you didn’t know

I promised, I cried, I couldn’t hold

I suck at love, I think I need a do-over

I will be emotionally available if I invited you over

And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do

If they ain’t look at me the same

I would probably die with all the shame

“You did what with who?”

Listeners have been commenting about the lyrics since the album was released earlier today.

Beyoncé didn’t deserve all Jay Z put her through. A classy queen about her family & career. She deserved better pic.twitter.com/6hfDVxCUZa — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

I thought Beyoncé was lying about Jay Z on cheating on Lemonade but he came out and said he did pic.twitter.com/B2tvSKn5xW — j (@JUSTlNW) June 30, 2017

If you want to listen to the album, you may have to wait. As of today, the album is only available on the TIDAL streaming service, a service that Jay Z co-owns.