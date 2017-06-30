Listen Live

Is Jay Z’s “4:44” the answer to Beyonce’s “Lemonade”?

"I suck at love, I think I need a do-over."

By Kool Celebrities, Music

Jay Z’s hotly anticipated 14th studio album was released today and the title track of the album, 4:44, addresses some of Beyonce’s cheating accusations from her “Lemonade” album.

I never wanted another woman to know
Something about me that you didn’t know
I promised, I cried, I couldn’t hold
I suck at love, I think I need a do-over
I will be emotionally available if I invited you over

And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do
If they ain’t look at me the same
I would probably die with all the shame
“You did what with who?”

Listeners have been commenting about the lyrics since the album was released earlier today.

If you want to listen to the album, you may have to wait. As of today, the album is only available on the TIDAL streaming service, a service that Jay Z co-owns.

Related posts

107.5 Kool FM’s Favourite Canadian Songs

WATCH: Huge Jackman As Circus Creator, P.T. Barnum

Watch: Incredible Whitney Houston Cover Stuns The Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Watch: Fan-Made ‘Rufio’ Origin Story Short Film Hits The Internet

Justin Trudeau on the cover of SKY Magazine

Erin Andrews gets married!

Harry Potter turns 20 today

Rihanna helps a fan through Twitter messages

New Jake Gyllenhaal film about the Boston Marathon bombing