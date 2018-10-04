Listen Live

It Appears Chris Evans Is Done With Captain America And The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Evans Is Hanging Up His Shield

By Kool Celebrities

Actor Chris Evans just wrapped reshoots on the yet-to-be-titled fourth Avengers film, which it appears will be his last turn as Captain America. Evans has long intimated that he was approaching the end of his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a Thursday tweet would confirm as much.

Evans tweeted his appreciation to the cast, crew, and fans of the films, saying it has been an honor to play Captain America/Steve Rogers over the past eight years. The 37-year-old made his MCU debut in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and will have appeared in 10 MCU films by the time the fourth Avengers movie hits theatres in the spring of 2019.

 

 Evans has played a key role in Marvel and Disney’s multi-billion dollar franchise. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theatres on May 3, 2019.

Related posts

How Did Rami Become Freddie?

Kristen Bell Is A Normal Parent: Lies To Her Kids

New X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Jimmy Fallon Get Sprayed For Messing Up Karaoke Lyrics

WATCH: Josh Groban, Sophie Turner & James Corden Turn ‘Baby Shark’ Into A Ballad

Paul McCartney Is Releasing A Children’s Book Called ‘Hey Grandude’

Watch: Avril Lavigne Releases Video For ‘Head Above Water’

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Brings Out Shawn Mendes For Surprise Duet

LISTEN: New Imagine Dragons Song “Zero”