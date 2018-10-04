It Appears Chris Evans Is Done With Captain America And The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Chris Evans just wrapped reshoots on the yet-to-be-titled fourth Avengers film, which it appears will be his last turn as Captain America. Evans has long intimated that he was approaching the end of his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a Thursday tweet would confirm as much.

Evans tweeted his appreciation to the cast, crew, and fans of the films, saying it has been an honor to play Captain America/Steve Rogers over the past eight years. The 37-year-old made his MCU debut in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and will have appeared in 10 MCU films by the time the fourth Avengers movie hits theatres in the spring of 2019.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Evans has played a key role in Marvel and Disney’s multi-billion dollar franchise. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theatres on May 3, 2019.