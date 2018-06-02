June 2nd and 3rd, 2018
5 weeks in a row for our number one song!
#20 Red Light – Ria Mae
#19 No Roots – Alice Merton
#18 Rhythm of Your Heart – Marianas Trench
#17 Havana – Camila Cabello
#16 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
#15 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal
#14 Finesse – Bruno Mars
#13 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#12 No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
#11 Beautiful Trauma – Pink (Click HERE for that great Instagram post)
#10 Cautious – Tyler Shaw
#9 Not a Love Song – Bulow
#8 Wait – Maroon 5
#7 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#6 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
#5 Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
#4 Lights Down Low – Max
#3 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
#2 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Moris and Grey
KOOL Cameo: Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar on Me.
Blast From the Past: Kool and the Gang – Celebration