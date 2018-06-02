Listen Live

June 2nd and 3rd, 2018

5 weeks in a row for our number one song!

By Top 20

#20 Red Light – Ria Mae

#19 No Roots – Alice Merton

#18 Rhythm of Your Heart – Marianas Trench

#17 Havana – Camila Cabello

#16 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

#15 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#14 Finesse – Bruno Mars

#13 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#12 No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

#11 Beautiful Trauma – Pink (Click HERE for that great Instagram post)

#10 Cautious – Tyler Shaw

#9 Not a Love Song – Bulow

#8 Wait – Maroon 5

#7 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#6 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#5 Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

#4 Lights Down Low – Max

#3 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#2 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Moris and Grey

KOOL Cameo: Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar on Me.

Blast From the Past: Kool and the Gang – Celebration

