‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS

This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the full list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The award show will go live on ABC from Los Angeles on February 26th, with host Jimmy Kimmel.

The film ‘La La Land’ dominated the nominations board with 14 nods, tying the record previously set by ‘Titanic ‘and ‘All About Eve’.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Director

Denis Villeneuve- Arrival

Mel Gibson- Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle- La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan- Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins- Moonlight

Actress

Isabelle Huppert- Elle

Ruth Negga- Loving

Natalie Portman- Jackie

Emma Stone- La La Land

Meryl Streep- Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor

Casey Affleck- Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield- Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling- La La Land

Viggo Mortensen- Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington- Fences

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis- Fences

Naomie Harris- Moonlight

Nicole Kidman- Lion

Octavia Spencer- Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams- Manchester by the Sea

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali- Moonlight

Jeff Bridges- Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges- Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel- Lion

Michael Shannon- Nocturnal Animals

Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Original Score

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream)- La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling!- Trolls

City of Stars- La La Land

The Empty Chair from Jim- The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go- Moana

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

HERE’S a full list of nominees.

OR, you can re-watch the live stream announcement from this morning…

(Video & Image Courtesy of Oscars/YouTube)