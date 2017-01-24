‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS
14 Nods, Tying Record With 'Titanic'
This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the full list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards.
The award show will go live on ABC from Los Angeles on February 26th, with host Jimmy Kimmel.
The film ‘La La Land’ dominated the nominations board with 14 nods, tying the record previously set by ‘Titanic ‘and ‘All About Eve’.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Director
Denis Villeneuve- Arrival
Mel Gibson- Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle- La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan- Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins- Moonlight
Actress
Isabelle Huppert- Elle
Ruth Negga- Loving
Natalie Portman- Jackie
Emma Stone- La La Land
Meryl Streep- Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor
Casey Affleck- Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield- Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling- La La Land
Viggo Mortensen- Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington- Fences
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis- Fences
Naomie Harris- Moonlight
Nicole Kidman- Lion
Octavia Spencer- Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams- Manchester by the Sea
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali- Moonlight
Jeff Bridges- Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges- Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel- Lion
Michael Shannon- Nocturnal Animals
Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Original Score
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Original Song
Audition (The Fools Who Dream)- La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling!- Trolls
City of Stars- La La Land
The Empty Chair from Jim- The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go- Moana
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
