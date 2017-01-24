Listen Live

‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS

14 Nods, Tying Record With 'Titanic'

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the full list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The award show will go live on ABC from Los Angeles on February 26th, with host Jimmy Kimmel.

The film ‘La La Land’ dominated the nominations board with 14 nods, tying the record previously set by ‘Titanic ‘and ‘All About Eve’.

Best Picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Director

Denis Villeneuve- Arrival
Mel Gibson- Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle- La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan- Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins- Moonlight

Actress

Isabelle Huppert- Elle
Ruth Negga- Loving
Natalie Portman- Jackie
Emma Stone- La La Land
Meryl Streep- Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor

Casey Affleck- Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield- Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling- La La Land
Viggo Mortensen- Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington- Fences

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis- Fences
Naomie Harris- Moonlight
Nicole Kidman- Lion
Octavia Spencer- Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams- Manchester by the Sea

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali- Moonlight
Jeff Bridges- Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges- Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel- Lion
Michael Shannon- Nocturnal Animals

Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Original Score

Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream)- La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling!- Trolls
City of Stars- La La Land
The Empty Chair from Jim- The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go- Moana

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

HERE’S a full list of nominees.

OR, you can re-watch the live stream announcement from this morning…

(Video & Image Courtesy of Oscars/YouTube)

Related posts

Aziz Ansari Delivered The Perfect Post-Trump Monologue On SNL

Title For Star Wars Episode: VIII Revealed

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Walk Down Memory Lane In Hometown

Ed Sheeran Says He’s Ready for Fatherhood!

Morissette former manager stole 5 million from her!

“Know Your Lemons” Campaign Helps Women Spot Signs Of Breast Cancer

VIDEO: Farmer Dancing To ‘Cheap Thrills’ Goes Viral

Arlene Dickinson Writes Op-Ed On Kevin O’Leary’s Leadership Bid

Video Of Handlers On Set Of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Mishandling Animals