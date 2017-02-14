Listen: Josh Groban Releases Clip Of Song ‘Evermore’ From Beauty And The Best
All. The. Feels.
If you weren’t already feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, prepare to have your heart swell!
Josh Groban released a sneak peek of his song ‘Evermore’ from the upcoming Beauty and the Beast on Tuesday. All we can say is, all. the. feels.
Listen below:
A Valentine’s Day gift for you!! Hope you enjoy this snippet of my recording of “Evermore” from @beourguest! 💙 https://t.co/I24kcllqka
— josh groban (@joshgroban) February 14, 2017